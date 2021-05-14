You Can Finally Work Out & Watch TV At the Same Time—Thanks to These TikTok Hula Hoops

I don’t know about you, but I haven’t picked up a hula hoop since high school. But guess what—the former gym class activity is now a top trending workout on TikTok— but with a twist. Instead of those lightweight, plastic hula hoops, TikTokers have leveled up with weighted hula hoops.

When I heard about this new fitness trend, I tried to imagine giving it a shot and ultimately failing to even get the hoop around my waist more than twice. Frankly, if it were the only option, I’d probably burn more calories picking the hula hoop off the floor. Luckily for the highly uncoordinated, TikTok users have endorsed a weighted hula hoop that doesn’t require you to use gravity and skilled hips to keep it aloft.

TikToker Mariarma Saidyliegh demo’ed her weighted hula hoop journey using a smart weighted hula hoop from good old Amazon. It’s designed with a special waistband and it comes with a swinging hammer, which serves as your “hula hoop.” Welcome to the 21st century, guys. Instead of doing tons of crunches, you can put on your latest favorite show and hoop away. Now that’s the kind of multi-tasking I can get behind.

Weighted hula hoops also strengthen your core, back, hips and legs. Trust me, it’s more of a full-body workout than it looks. You can work your way up to doing it for 30 minutes but if you’re like me, you might need to start at 5 minutes until you start getting the hang of it.

In addition to the TikTok-famous hula hoop, we found another highly-rated option for shoppers on the hunt for something a little more classic. Happy hooping!

Auto-Spinning Hula Hoop

If you aren’t particularly coordinated, like me, this is the hula hoop for you. You don’t have to worry about keeping the weighted hula balanced in air. You just attach this waistband around your waist and then start swinging your hips, then the weighted ball spins on a rope. Just make sure you’ve got a lot of space or you might hit something. It can be a little difficult to get into a good flow, but practice makes perfect. Some reviewers recommended wearing a shirt underneath the waistband because otherwise, it’ll pinch.

Traditional Weighted Hula Hoop

Try your luck and see if you can still hula hoop the old-fashioned way. The hoop can be assembled to make three different sizes, so you can make the one that’s right for you. The 2 lb.-hoop is padded, so you won’t get bruised while hooping away. Plus, it’s currently 26 percent off. I love a good deal.