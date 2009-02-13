Weight Watchers: Week 1 & 2 recap

As I wrote in this blog last week I joined Weight Watchers for the second time in three years. Maybe it’s that my stomach expanded in the last three years, I’m not sure. But what I do know is that I am starving (or stahving as they’d say in my native Boston) all the time.

If you’re familiar with Weight Watchers they have a new program called Momentum; it takes the best qualities of the points program and the core program and makes up a new super duper program that emphasizes filling foods like almonds and green beans and oranges. I can honestly say that I have ingested all three of the above mentioned filling foods with in the past five hours and I am still hungry.

WW is something that I am taking very seriously. I am religious about counting my points and tracking them. (Could I be slightly more religious with the working out. Sure. But isn’t it enough that I gave up my beloved Kettle Corn?! One thing at a time.) But with the constant state of hunger that I’m in, I feel that at any moment I’m going to have a psychotic break and black out, only to wake up hours later surrounded by empty Twinkie wrappers. And not the 100 calorie Twinkies, the full fatty ones.

My mother joined WW with me and that woman can sustain herself on a banana and Slim-fast. It’s mind boggling. Meanwhile I’m taking the time to make one egg omelets with mushrooms and fresh squeezed orange juice. Five minutes after I’ve hoovered every last crumb of omlet off of my plate, my stomach is growling yet again.

I was in my therapy session last night complaining to my therapist about how hungry I was and how all I wanted to do was eat the Cliff bar in my purse. She doesn’t allow food or drink in session which made me snarky. I basically accused her of causing my hunger. The entire incident was futile because my session ended less than five minutes later and I dove into that Cliff bar, noshing on it like I was going to the chair.

Wish me luck friends. I have my second weigh-in this Sunday. (I haven’t been weighed in since two weeks ago because I was away last weekend and there is not a meeting during the week I can attend due to timing.) I feel like I’m doing really well but if this constant state of hunger continues, I’m not sure what to do! No one wants to be friends with the hungry, cranky, bitchy girl!