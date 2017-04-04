25 Weight-Loss Tips from the World’s Most Beautiful Models

OK, we obviously don’t advocate an obsession with losing weight—but if you’re looking to shed a few pounds, taking weight-loss tips from models is probably the best route to go. Seriously though, how many have us have looked at a model on the red carpet and thought, “I want to do whatever she’s doing”? When it comes to hot bodies and flawless skin, supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Miranda Kerr, Jourdan Dunn, and Lily Aldridge know how to make us envious. So how do they do it?
First: Genetics. No one gets to look like a Hadid without winning the genetic jackpot. But even with a preprogrammed destiny to look downright flawless, supermodels usually follow strict diet and exercise routines, often prescribed by their personal trainers and nutritionists. We’ve rounded up 25 weight-loss tips from models—from the creative to the crazy—that they’ve shared over the years.
Originally published April 2016. Updated April 2017.
Miranda Kerr
“The first step is eating healthy. I predominantly eat organic when I can. I eat extremely healthy because when I do, I have more energy. I love spinach, avocado, lots of greens, and broccoli,” Kerr said.
Erin Heatherton
“I think the best thing is yoga and Pilates, and I also do Ballet Beautiful as well, plus lots of band work. I do incline walking instead of running—just make sure you’re using your butt and not your thighs.” Heatherton told E!.
Naomi Campbell
“I don’t believe in starving myself. I’ve never done it, and I never will,” Campbell told Shape. “I’m even more active when I’m juicing, doing both yoga and Pilates every day.”
She said her eating plan is clean, and she starts the day with hot water with lemon and an intense yoga session.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
“I’m not really one for fad diets; I like to keep things simple. I grew up on a farm, so if I want to detox or shed some weight or eat cleanly, I’ll cut out carbs and refined sugars. So that’s my tip for eating well: nothing extreme,” Huntington-Whiteley told Vogue in 2012.
Gisele Bündchen
“I did kung fu up until two weeks before Benjamin was born and yoga three days a week,” she said about her post-pregnancy weight-loss, adding that she was “mindful” of what she ate.
Lily Cole
“I feel best when I avoid wheat, dairy, and sugar, but I regularly make exceptions,” Lily Cole told Vogue.
Kendall Jenner
“I usually start my day off with a cup of detox tea,” the model and reality star told E!. “I have like 12 cups a day.”
Adriana Lima
“Everything starts with nutrition and what you eat,” Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima told us. “I really watch my portions, and work out when I can—it is definitely hard with work and my two kids.”
Robyn Lawley
Lawley works on her famous curves at the gym, regularly boxing and doing weight training: “I’m a big believer in mixing it up when it comes to exercise. I love trying new things, and lately I’ve been really getting into kickboxing. I can’t believe how much fun it is, especially since it’s such hard work. It’s a great way to feel strong and empowered, but you’re working your butt off without counting down the clock. The time goes so fast when you’re kickboxing. My trainer and I will do five minutes of intense kickboxing, and then we’ll go and do weights in between.”
Martha Hunt
“I’ve been using a Megaformer—it is like the Pilates reformer with a carriage between two platforms, and you change the springs for resistance—so you have to resist these pulleys to strengthen your body. It is basically a torture machine!” Hunt told us.
Jessica Hart
This Aussie babe is all about working hard to keep the weight off: “If you want to get in shape and be healthy, then you have to put in the work. The only thing that I can say that does help is to really mix up your workouts. You can easily get bored doing the same thing, and if it’s something you dread, you need to change it. I also find that working out with a trainer or an instructor is a great motivator.”
Frida Gustavsson
“I’m obsessed with vinyasa flow yoga and Pilates,” Frida Gustavsson told Vogue. “And since I live in Sweden and we have good seafood, I tend to cook a lot of fish, preferably with oven-roasted veggies and a cauliflower mash.”
Natalia Vodianova
“The only diet I have ever done is the blood-type diet. I have done it for five years now,” Vodianova told Vogue. “The big contracts go to the girls who are healthy—they need to have a sparkle in their eyes, and you can’t fake that if you’re unhealthy.”
Behati Prinsloo
“I go for quick and easy foods, but that doesn’t mean fast food,” Prinsloo told People of her typical eating routine. “I live in New York City, and there are many organic options that are grab-and-go.”
Doutzen Kroes
“I used to always box and run, and with boxing, I would build a lot of muscle. After I had my son, I started doing ballet. It makes you long and lean—it’s like the Pilates look. One thing that I’ve always done since I was younger is suck in my stomach. I think that gave me [ab] muscles. I don’t even think about it—like when you sit in a car, use your core to sit up straight. You can work out sitting in a car! I did leg and butt exercises during my pregnancy, but I haven’t done anything since I had my baby because I don’t want to damage my stomach muscles. It’s better to wait a while,” Kroes told style.com.
Ashley Diana Morris
The Guess model said the key to losing weight is sticking it out in the early stages of your new healthy routine: “The biggest thing I have learned, and I tell anyone trying to lose weight, is the hardest part is getting past the first few weeks. Old habits die hard! It is frustrating at times to follow such a strict diet, but once the weight is off it is pretty easy to maintain, and your diet doesn’t have to be as rigid.”
Morris also sticks by some strict rules, including no carbs for dinner and no dessert on weeknights and always going for egg whites when you can.
Karlie Kloss
This Victoria Secret model is a big believer in exercise: “It’s so important to change up your workout routine, so I like to take a range of classes. I love SoulCycle for a fast, intense, and high-energy workout and ballet classes for flexibility and lengthening.”
Freja Beha Erichsen
Unbelievably, Freja didn’t exercise until recently, and now she works up a sweat just twice a week. “I see a trainer twice a week. I started about six months ago. I never used to exercise before that. I go so that I don’t have to think about it. It’s more of a health thing—I want to be able to tie my shoelaces when I’m 75. Plus, this way I can eat and drink whatever I want. But it’s because I want to be healthy and to do a good thing for my body. We do lunges, crunches, push-ups, jumps—he keeps it interesting.”
Candice Swanepoel
Swanepoel said that she eats more when she increases her exercise routine in order to get in shape before a runway show: “I do boxing. I do Pilates on the machine. I do a lot of lunges,” the model said. “I ran on the beach this year, which really tightens everything up.”
Isabeli Fontana
“I do a lot of things, because if you do just one thing, like if you run too much, everything just gets loose. You lose weight, but you get loose, and you want to be strong, have muscles. So I run for 20 minutes, I do very little weights and lots of local workouts like legs. I do the functional stuff. I go to the gym and do all these things by myself. I don’t have a routine. I like to do new stuff all the time,” Fontana said, adding that she eats small portions of food every three hours.
Stella Tennant
“I think if you’re eating in a straightforward, balanced manner then that’s the best way to be,” Tennant told Vogue.
Codie Young
“I think it’s important to eat lots of fruit and vegetables—I’m a huge fruit fan! I also make sure I have a lot of good sleep. As far as exercise is concerned, I’m lucky that I really like walking. I’ll walk to and from jobs in Paris when I can, and I also like to run and do yoga,” Young told Vogue.
