The Ingredient That’s Crucial for Weight Loss

Of course you know that fiber helps keep you full for longer—you’ve only read that fact, oh, you know, everywhere. But there’s interesting new research that explains why fiber is such a miracle worker—and it’s all due to a second miracle worker called acetate.

A recent animal study, published in the journal Nature Communications, found that after you eat fiber, your body produces a chemical called acetate, which changes your brain cells that control hunger. In the study, researchers gave some mice and rats a high-fiber diet while giving others a regular diet. They found that the high-fiber group had more acetate in their guts than the others and speculate that this could be why eating more fiber helps you feel full for a longer period of time.

Of course, this was an animal study. So while the results could be applied to humans, researchers haven’t tested that out yet to know for sure. One thing is for sure, though: Regardless of the exact mechanism at play, fiber definitely helps you feel satiated. So try these 15 high-fiber foods that make you feel full and satisfied.

