Weekend Beauty Hack: The Secret to the Perfect Pedicure

We live for the weekends, and what better time than Sunday to relax, rejuvenate and get your beauty game on point? These are the best easy beauty hacks to help you look—and feel—your best in the week to come.

Now that it’s officially sandal season, neglecting your feet is no longer an option. And giving yourself a weekly pedicure at home is an amazing way to relax and de-stress at the end of a week, while also giving your feet the TLC they deserve. Soaking and scrubbing your feet is easy; but painting your toenails can involve more physical contortion than a Cirque du Soleil performance. It’s tricky, and no matter how hard we try, we still end up with nail polish all over the skin around our toes.

Since messy, lacquer-covered toes aren’t a look we’re into, we’ve got to clean it up. You COULD scrub your skin with cotton swabs and orange sticks soaked in nail polish remover…but that involves even more contortion, and the risk of ruining all your hard work. So how do you get rid of that pesky, around-the-toe nail polish? We’ve got the easiest answer ever.

First, make sure the polish on your toenails is totally dry. Nail polish is dry when you can lightly touch it to your lips and it doesn’t feel sticky, tacky, cold or wet; since you can’t exactly kiss your feet, give it at least an hour to totally dry out.

Next, slather your feet in a heavy-duty moisturizer, making sure to really glob it on any skin that has polish on it. We love the classic Keri Daily Dry Skin Lotion ($8.29, drugstore.com) for this; it’s super moisturizing without being greasy, which is exactly what we want for our feet.

Then, slip on a pair of thick socks. Walking around in socks with heaps of moisturizer on your feet will feel a little weird for a minute, and please be careful not to slip if you have hardwood floors. But the results are undeniable: the moisturizer will loosen the rogue polish on your skin (but not on your nails), and the gentle exfoliation from the socks will lift it away.

After about an hour of wandering around your house, take off the socks and marvel at the results: no more mess! Your toenails will still be perfectly painted, but the polish on the skin will have magically peeled away. If you still have some stubborn flakes, lightly pushing at it with an orange stick while your skin is still lotion-y will easily get rid of it.

Wipe your toenails with a cotton washcloth so that the moisturizer isn’t making them too slick, then finish off your perfect pedicure with a great topcoat. Our favorite is Essie’s Gel Setter ($10, essie.com); it doesn’t quite dry instantly, but it does set and protect your polish in two minutes while providing amazing shine and extending the wear of your polish outrageously.

And there you have it: your feet are pampered, you’re relaxed, and you can face the new week with an absolutely perfect pedicure.

