Best of the Week: Middle Parts and Barely There Makeup

There was no shortage of red carpets this week. With the CFDA Fashion Awards, CMT Music Awards and the 2012 MTV Movie Awards, stars brought their all when it came to beauty and hair. We saw many different looks; ranging from bold neon lips to muted pastel eyes. A big trend was having a flawless face, appearing to almost not have any makeup on at all.
Chic sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wore simple hair styles parted down the middle while receiving the biggest prize in fashion. Model Candice Swanepoel perfected the milkmaid braid; Emma Watson and Charlize Theron epitomized the perfect barely there makeup look.
Check out the best makeup and hair looks from this week’s hot red carpets and let us know which one is your favorite!
Lily Collins attended the New York - CHANEL opening party to celebrate "The Little Black Jacket" Exhibition with Karl Lagerfeld. Her long chocolate locks looked sleek along with matching dark eyes and flawless porcelain skin.
Candice Swanepoel, here with Derek Blasberg, perfected the milkmaid braid at the 2012 CFDA Fashion Awards. Her makeup was hardly noticeable on her flawless face.
Actress Julianne Hough attended the 'Rock Of Ages' New York Special Screening at the Sunshine Landmark theatre. Her blow out was parted down the middle with just the right amount of volume to make anyone jealous.
Kate Middleton was seen along with Prince William during the Diamond Jubilee Procession in London looking polished and perfected as always. Her natural beauty shined through at the celebration for her famed mother-in-law.
Charlize Theron stuck out in her strapless red dress. Her makeup was more subdued but still gorgeous at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were sporting middle parts, looking stylish as always, at the 2012 CFDA Awards, where MK showed off her brand new brunette locks.
Emma Watson looked adorable at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards. Her subtle pastel eyes stuck out against her barely-there makeup.
Kristen Bell's messy waves were the perfect balance to her glamorous gold gown at the 2012 CMT Music Awards held at Bridgestone Arena.
Zendaya Coleman looked absolutely peachy at the "Let It Shine" Los Angeles Premiere held at the Directors Guild of America.
