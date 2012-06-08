Best of the Week: Middle Parts and Barely There Makeup

There was no shortage of red carpets this week. With the CFDA Fashion Awards, CMT Music Awards and the 2012 MTV Movie Awards, stars brought their all when it came to beauty and hair. We saw many different looks; ranging from bold neon lips to muted pastel eyes. A big trend was having a flawless face, appearing to almost not have any makeup on at all.

Chic sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wore simple hair styles parted down the middle while receiving the biggest prize in fashion. Model Candice Swanepoel perfected the milkmaid braid; Emma Watson and Charlize Theron epitomized the perfect barely there makeup look.

Check out the best makeup and hair looks from this week’s hot red carpets and let us know which one is your favorite!