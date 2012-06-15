Best of the Week: Winged Liner and Pale Lips

Winged eye liner and smokey eyes were big this week. The celebrities all seemed to be supporting the pale lip trend, as most of them kept their mouths pretty and simple. This was especially true at the NYLON Magazine Annual Young Hollywood Issue Celebration held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Young stars showed off their style along with hair and makeup matching up perfectly.

At the 66th Annual Tony Awards, stars from all over, not just Broadway, were wearing glamorous gowns and fun updos. Beth Behrs wore her hair in a ponytail and drew a lot of attention to the fiery low cut dress she was wearing; Kelli O’Hara chose to go a more classic route with her classic curls in the front, tucked behind her ear to bring attention to her earrings; and Laura Osnes wore her hair in a slightly disheveled side bun.

