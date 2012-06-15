Best of the Week: Winged Liner and Pale Lips

Winged eye liner and smokey eyes were big this week. The celebrities all seemed to be supporting the pale lip trend, as most of them kept their mouths pretty and simple. This was especially true at the NYLON Magazine Annual Young Hollywood Issue Celebration held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Young stars showed off their style along with hair and makeup matching up perfectly.
At the 66th Annual Tony Awards, stars from all over, not just Broadway, were wearing glamorous gowns and fun updos. Beth Behrs wore her hair in a ponytail and drew a lot of attention to the fiery low cut dress she was wearing; Kelli O’Hara chose to go a more classic route with her classic curls in the front, tucked behind her ear to bring attention to her earrings; and Laura Osnes wore her hair in a slightly disheveled side bun.
Check out this weeks best looks and let us know which one is your favorite by commenting below.
Beth Behrs, of 2 Broke Girls, looked glamorous at the 66th Annual Tony Awards in New York. She had a winning combination of smokey eyes and light makeup and her ponytail accentuated her deep v-neckline on her fiery red dress.
Portia Doubleday was spotted at the 'NYLON' Magazine Annual May Young Hollywood Issue Celebration wearing her hair in a sleek high bun, with a braid wrapped around for detail. Her black eye liner was perfectly winged and her pink lips matched her dress exactly.
Victoria's Secret Angel, Candice Swanepoel, looked gorgeous as always while strutting her stuff during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Her signature golden locks framed her face, which looked amazing even without much makeup.
Wizards of Waverly Place actress, Jennifer Stone's, bright red lips stuck out against her porcelain skin at the Young Hollywood Issue Celebration in Los Angeles. Her messy waves added an edginess to her red carpet look.
Broadway star, Laura Osnes, wore a fantastic peacock colored gown the 66th Annual Tony Awards. Her side updo was pulled to the left side and slightly disheveled, and her eye makeup was simple with just winged liner and light lips.
Kelsey Chow's loose ponytail parted down the middle complimented her black and white jumpsuit. She had winged liner that really made her eyes pop.
Kelli O'Hara attended the 66th Annual Tony Awards wearing her hair in a classic finger waved look. Her simple makeup was pulled together with her pale pink lip color.
English actress, Ashley Madekwe, sported blunt bangs that skimmed her eyes. Her pale pink lips completed her girly look at the Young Hollywood Issue Celebration in Los Angeles.
