Best of the Week: Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, More Rock Bright Lips

From award shows to dinners to blockbuster movie premieres, celebrities made their fair share of appearances this week. You know what that means…time to gather the best of the best looks sported by your favorite stars!

At the 2013 ESPY awards, the two worlds of sports and Hollywood collided and both worlds apparently got the memo that loose, feminine waves are always a home-run. We also saw that bold lips, like the ones demonstrated by Vanessa Hudgens and Lake Bell are a sure-fire way to stand out on the red carpet. Take a peek at the slideshow above and comment below telling us which look is your favorite of the week!

More Celebrity Beauty From Beauty High:

Celebrity Hairstylist Tells Us Braids Are the Best Way to Beat Frizz

10 Highest Paid Celebrity Beauty Campaigns

15 Celebrity Makeup Artists You Need to Follow on Instagram