Best of the Week: Taylor Swift and Allison Williams Show Off Fresh Faces For Spring

Each week we take a look at the celebrity beauty from red carpet events, and this week was especially enticing. With movie premieres and the SXSW music festival, celebs had nothing but illuminated skin. With spring coming around, it’s crucial to give your skin a refresher and to mix up your usual beauty routine. From LA to New York, our best of the week had an illuminated characteristic to all their looks.

Taylor Swift debuts her new tour with a flawless face and bright red lip while Ashley Benson lines her eyes, giving them a sexy feel. Allison Williams also shows us her fresh face, making us want to jump into spring. Check out these tips for radiant skin for spring, plus be sure to flip through the celebrities and let us know your favorite below in the comments!