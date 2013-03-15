Best of the Week: Taylor Swift and Allison Williams Show Off Fresh Faces For Spring

Each week we take a look at the celebrity beauty from red carpet events, and this week was especially enticing. With movie premieres and the SXSW music festival, celebs had nothing but illuminated skin. With spring coming around, it’s crucial to give your skin a refresher and to mix up your usual beauty routine. From LA to New York, our best of the week had an illuminated characteristic to all their looks.
Taylor Swift debuts her new tour with a flawless face and bright red lip while Ashley Benson lines her eyes, giving them a sexy feel. Allison Williams also shows us her fresh face, making us want to jump into spring. Check out these tips for radiant skin for spring, plus be sure to flip through the celebrities and let us know your favorite below in the comments!
Allison Williams is beaming with a fresh looking face and super shiny, layered hair.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Taylor Swift starts her 'Red' tour with a bang, featuring tousled concert-ready loose curls and a simple red lip.
Eva Mendes is shown here at her Vogue Eyewear event looking spring ready in pastels and perfectly textured hair.
Photo:
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vogue Eyewear
Nikki Reed shows us how to rock relaxed waves while still looking put together and polished.
Photo:
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Samsung
Ashley Benson is showing off her new brunette locks in a top knot with smoked out eyes and a pale lip to match.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW
Olivia Wilde is stunning with a touch of ombre to her hair and a completely defined eye of black liner, making her light eyes pop.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst picked the perfect shade of red lipstick for her pale skin tone, giving her the most flattering effect.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Eva Longoria has mega volume on her curls and a radiant smile this week at the World Sport Awards in Brazil.
Photo:
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images For Laureus
Hannah Simone is a vision with long locks and perfect length bangs. She opted for a coral glow to her lips and cheeks, which was an excellent choice for spring.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner attends the Neutrogena Sun Summit on the changing environment's impact to overall skin health and her glowing skin could not look better.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Neutrogena