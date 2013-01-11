Best of the Week: Swingy Bobs and Bold Lips

After taking some time off from public appearances around New Year’s Eve, celebrities stepped out this week with enough glamour to make up for the week off. Besides the beginning of awards season, this week also brought movie and television premieres on both coasts. From the premiere of Season 2 of HBO’s “Girls” to the People’s Choice Awards, the famous ladies we love made statement after statement on the red carpet.

It’s no secret that the lob is the haircut of the season, seen on celebs like Julianne Hough and Olivia Munn. We’re predicting there will be quite a few versions of this hairstyle showing up at the Golden Globes on Sunday. For the girls with longer locks we saw a lot of bold lip colors and smokey eyes, like Allison Williams’ gorgeous gold eyeshadow.

Take a look at the best beauty of the week and tell us which you loved most in the comments below.