Best Of The Week: Shimmering Smokey Eyes And Flawless Skin

Summer is here and celebrities are out in force sporting their best warm-weather beauty looks. From celebrities on the red carpet in Cannes or Los Angeles to those chilling out in the crowd at the French Open or Memorial Day weekend bashes, we saw pretty much every take on summer hair and makeup this week which has made for a pretty diverse weekly round-up!

We particularly loved that while celebrities with naturally golden skin were playing up their tan with bronzer and peachy blush, those with a paler skin tone such as Kristen Stewart and True Blood’s Deborah Ann Woll tended to avoid the predictable sunless tanner and embrace their natural skin tone which was refreshing to see. That said, the order of the day is certainly still soft, smokey metallic eyes a la supermodel Anja Rubik and relaxed waves which are both beautifying and easy to achieve.

So, if you’re feeling a bit uninspired as to what to wear now that it’s officially hot, click through our slideshow to see our picks of the week and how to achieve your favorite look!