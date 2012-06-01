Best Of The Week: Shimmering Smokey Eyes And Flawless Skin

Summer is here and celebrities are out in force sporting their best warm-weather beauty looks. From celebrities on the red carpet in Cannes or Los Angeles to those chilling out in the crowd at the French Open or Memorial Day weekend bashes, we saw pretty much every take on summer hair and makeup this week which has made for a pretty diverse weekly round-up!
We particularly loved that while celebrities with naturally golden skin were playing up their tan with bronzer and peachy blush, those with a paler skin tone such as Kristen Stewart and True Blood’s Deborah Ann Woll tended to avoid the predictable sunless tanner and embrace their natural skin tone which was refreshing to see. That said, the order of the day is certainly still soft, smokey metallic eyes a la supermodel Anja Rubik and relaxed waves which are both beautifying and easy to achieve.
So, if you’re feeling a bit uninspired as to what to wear now that it’s officially hot, click through our slideshow to see our picks of the week and how to achieve your favorite look!
We could get used to this. Kristen Stewart works an actual makeup look at the premiere of Cosmopolis in Cannes. Her polished red lip, sparkly eyeshadow and false lashes do wonders to offset her signature messy 'do (although her mane does look positively polished next to Tom Sturridge's locks!)
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are once again the queens of loose waves and effortless top knots at the Superga store opening in New York City. Perfect summer hair inspiration!
Deborah Ann Woll shows us that redheads can wear bright lips at the Season 5 premiere of True Blood in Los Angeles. Her soft gold eyeshadow is the perfect complement to her porcelain skin.
Anja Rubik pretty much always looks perfect (oh the perils of being a supermodel) but we particularly love this combination of loose waves and smoky grey eyes at the Cannes Film Festival.
We realize we feature Diane Kruger a worrying amount, but is it our fault that she comes up with some of the most amazing beauty looks? Her cheerleader ponytail is the perfect youthful touch to this sophisticated outfit, and we're dying to try it this weekend!
