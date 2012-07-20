Best of the Week: Sleek Hair and Fresh Faces

A lot was happening in the movie world this week, and we were of course loving it. There were premieres for summer blockbusters and endless press conferences at Comic Con. The premiere of The Dark Night Rises brought a fashionable red carpet with it. Leading lady Anne Hathaway looked simply stunning with her newly cut hair.

Television and movie stars alike were seen at Comic Con this past week. Olivia Munn was seen rocking a top knot and enviable sun-kissed skin. Other actresses, such as Lea Michele and Bitsie Tulloch, showed off their shiny hair on the red carpet. It seems as though all the stars’ hair was shining as bright as they do.

Check out the slideshow to see which stars shined bright on the red carpet this week, and let us know who was your favorite in the comments section below.