Best of the Week: Rihanna, Emma Roberts & More

As many of you know, it was Oscar Sunday this past weekend. So you know what that means, lots of red carpets and even more stunning stars. Most of you watched the big movie stars strut their stuff at the Academy Awards, but once the show was over, even more celebrities appeared at after parties all night long, and then they jetted off to Paris to catch the end of Fashion Week! From Rihanna to Taylor Swift, all of your favorite entertainers joined in on the celebrations.

Just in case you missed the gorgeous ladies of Hollywood making their way into the fabulous award night soirees, we put together a little list of some of our favorite looks from the evening, as well other beauty looks we admired throughout the week. Click through the slideshow above to see the beauty looks we loved and let us know in the comments below which star rocked your favorite look!

More From Beauty High:

50 Beauty Rules to Break Right Now

Get Lupita Nyong’o’s Stunning Sparking Makeup From the Critics Choice Awards

Eye Makeup to Balance Bold Lipstick