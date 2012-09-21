Best of the Week: Red Lips & Dark Smokey Lids

After a dizzying rush of celebrities stormed NYC for New York Fashion Week, they’ve now fled across the pond to London, Milan and soon Paris to catch the shows abroad. We’ve of course been following their front row looks, but the rest of our lives have been going on as well — with movie premieres and fall season parties.

This week we saw a mix of flowing curls, natural smokey eyes and bold red lips — basically everything we love. Fall makeup is certainly being kicked into full gear with Salma Hayek trying out a deep wine shade and many of the girls resorting to dark smokey lids.

Click through the above slideshow to decide who your favorite look of the week is!