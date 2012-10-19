Best of the Week: Nina Dobrev & More Rock Long Lashes & Voluminous Waves

Between lusting after leather hair accessories to finding clumped-up lashes are actually extremely adorable, this week has been full of beauty highs (see what we did there?) and plenty of statement-making beauty moments. The stars were out in full force for Elle’s Women in Hollywood gala and we were not disappointed. From voluminous waves (to a pulled-back 60s style) for the first time in a few weeks the hair was what was grabbing our attention, while bold lips, long lashes and flawless skin simply completed an already perfect look.

For this week’s “best of” we have to admit we had a hard time narrowing it down to just ten – it’s a tough life – but in the end we’re loving the inspiration we have for plenty of beauty looks in the coming weeks. Flip through the slideshow above and let us know which look you think was the best of the week!