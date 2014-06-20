Best of the Week: Nicole Richie’s Back to Purple Hair, Jessica Alba’s Neutral Look and More

Summertime makeup is all about simplicity and neutral colors that complement your sun-kissed skin. Our favorite celebrities understand this (or at least their makeup stylists do!). Kate Mara and Olivia Wilde both rocked beach waves on the red carpet this week, while Jessica Alba and Zendaya each showed off a natural makeup look.
Above, we’ve pulled our favorite red carpet beauty looks of the week. Make sure to click through to see Nicole Richie‘s back-to-purple hair, Deborah Ann Woll‘s stunning smokey eye and plenty of summertime looks. What’s your favorite look of the week? Let us know in the comments below.
More From Beauty High:
8 Chic Headbands You Can Wear Instead of a Flower Crown
50 Best Braid Tutorials on YouTube
Lupita Nyong’o Lands Her First Vogue Cover, Talks Lancome Deal
After trying a day of blue, Nicole Richie is back to her well-suited lilac hair.
Photo:
Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Kate Mara attended the Coach 2014 Summer Party with an effortlessly cool summer hairstyle.
Photo:
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
With her hair out of her face, actress Zendaya let her simple, yet beautiful, eye makeup be the center of attention.
Photo:
Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET
Zoey Deutch doesn't need heavy makeup with gorgeous cheekbones like hers.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Deborah Ann Woll's smokey eye was complemented by beautiful loose curls that framed her face.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
A neutral look fit for a natural beauty like actress Jessica Alba.
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Olivia Wilde sported a perfect summer look with beach waves, rosy cheeks and pink lip gloss.
Photo:
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
With her hair parted directly down the center, Australian beauty Rose Byrne looked stunning as always.
Photo:
Mike Pont/FilmMagic