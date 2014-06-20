Best of the Week: Nicole Richie’s Back to Purple Hair, Jessica Alba’s Neutral Look and More

Summertime makeup is all about simplicity and neutral colors that complement your sun-kissed skin. Our favorite celebrities understand this (or at least their makeup stylists do!). Kate Mara and Olivia Wilde both rocked beach waves on the red carpet this week, while Jessica Alba and Zendaya each showed off a natural makeup look.

Above, we’ve pulled our favorite red carpet beauty looks of the week. Make sure to click through to see Nicole Richie‘s back-to-purple hair, Deborah Ann Woll‘s stunning smokey eye and plenty of summertime looks. What’s your favorite look of the week? Let us know in the comments below.

