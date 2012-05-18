StyleCaster
Best Of The Week: Neutral Eyes And Bold Lips

Libby Cross
by
This week we’ve been a bit spoiled for celebrity red carpet appearances. From Hollywood premieres to photo ops at the Cannes Film Festival, stars have been out and about sporting many an inspirational beauty look that translate perfectly to our own beauty routines.

Perhaps it’s because the weather’s finally warmer, but we’ve noticed that most stars have been going for a glowing, barely there base with a generous dose of illuminating concealer and highlighting product. Celebs have either been pairing their flawless complexion with a gentle smoky eye for a subtle look, or injecting a pop of color with a bold lip. Whether a strong burgundy (who would have thought this would work for spring?) or a bright summer pink a la Cameron Diaz, we’re even more into our lipsticks this week than ever before.

So, while there’s nothing really revolutionary about them, we’re loving the beauty looks we’ve seen this week as they’re all about playing up our best features and looking pretty. We hope you’ll find them useful as pre-weekend beauty inspiration!

 

We love Diane Kruger's beauty looks generally, but she's looked especially stunning at Cannes this year. Her soft waves, neutral eyes and peachy skin are the perfect combination. 

Photo: NIVIERE/VILLARD/SIPA/NIVIERE/VILLARD/SIPA

Cameron Diaz demonstrates what summer beauty is all about at a movie premiere in Hollywood: bronzed skin, natural waves and pink lips. 

Photo: Admedia, Inc/Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Anna Kendrick has a knack for nailing girl-next-door beauty. Her flawless skin and pretty pink cheeks are the perfect match for her cascading curls. 

Photo: Admedia, Inc/Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Ali Larter shows us that beachy waves are not only for those with long hair. They can look just as gorgeous in a shorter style!

Photo: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA/MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA

J.Lo tried something new at the premiere of her new film: she kept her bronzed skin, but added dramatic liner and a burgundy lip for a touch of sophisticated Hollywood glamour. 

Photo: Admedia, Inc/Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

