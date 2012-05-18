Best Of The Week: Neutral Eyes And Bold Lips

This week we’ve been a bit spoiled for celebrity red carpet appearances. From Hollywood premieres to photo ops at the Cannes Film Festival, stars have been out and about sporting many an inspirational beauty look that translate perfectly to our own beauty routines.

Perhaps it’s because the weather’s finally warmer, but we’ve noticed that most stars have been going for a glowing, barely there base with a generous dose of illuminating concealer and highlighting product. Celebs have either been pairing their flawless complexion with a gentle smoky eye for a subtle look, or injecting a pop of color with a bold lip. Whether a strong burgundy (who would have thought this would work for spring?) or a bright summer pink a la Cameron Diaz, we’re even more into our lipsticks this week than ever before.

So, while there’s nothing really revolutionary about them, we’re loving the beauty looks we’ve seen this week as they’re all about playing up our best features and looking pretty. We hope you’ll find them useful as pre-weekend beauty inspiration!