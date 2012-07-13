Best of the Week: Natural Beauty and Loose Waves

This has been quite an interesting week for celebs. Not only did they have the usual red carpet appearances for movie premieres and award shows, but they also stepped out for Comic Con in San Diego, where fan girls and boys alike screamed their heads off at the sighting of their favorite stars. Beauty looks ran the gamut this week, ranging from dramatic smokey eyes to effortless waves. Either way, all of our favorite celebutantes were glowing from the inside out.

Jessica Biel caused an uproar at the ESPY Awards (coincidentally right after she announced that fiancé Justin Timberlake has the majority of the input on what she wears) with a high ponytail and bangs that will surely be brought to hairstylists everywhere as a reference photo. Our favorite Twilight girls, Nikki Reed and Ashley Greene, proved to be naturally gorgeous at Comic Con, making us rethink the extra coat of mascara this morning.

