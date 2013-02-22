Best Of The Week: Miranda Kerr’s Red Lips, Amanda Seyfried’s Long Bob Look, More

Every week we’re constantly scouring the red carpets for the hottest beauty looks – from bold red lips to glamorous Hollywood ringlets. This week there were tons of celeb sightings at the BRIT Awards, Costume Designer Guild Awards, Spring Breakers Premiere, and pre-Oscar parties. With all these events happening, we have narrowed our favorite looks of the week to this beautiful bunch.

Miranda Kerr, Lily Collins, and Amanda Seyfried all embraced a bold look, whether they chose to focus on the brows , the lip color or pulled back hair. Flip through our favorites and let us know who you thought had the best look of the week in the comments below!