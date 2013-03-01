Best of the Week: Mila Kunis’ Smokey Eye, Coco Rocha’s Ombre Hair

Every week we’re constantly scouring the red carpets for the hottest beauty looks – from bold red lips to glamorous Hollywood ringlets. This week stars kept their looks simple but still looked gorgeous. This proves to us that it doesn’t take seventy two products to look done up and put together, and we loved seeing the stars bringing their A-games even though the Oscars were just this past weekend.

Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams, and Nicole Richie all let their natural beauty shine through. Either focusing on one facial feature such as a bold lip or hairstyle, the beauties looked lovely. Let us know in the comments below who your favorite was for this week!