Best of the Week: Mila Kunis’ Low Ponytail, Rihanna’s Blue Lipstick, More

It was all about sleek hair and show-stopping pops of color this week for the beautiful ladies of fashion and Hollywood. Some of our favorite stars decided to shake things up a bit and take some bold beauty risks and we love them for it!

Rihanna’s jaw-dropping blue lips and Dianna Agron’s electric purple eyes definitely stood out among the crowd, while Karolina Kurkova and Marion Cotillard’s super chic hairstyles are looks that will never go out of style. Whether you are hoping to be daring like Rihanna or timeless like Marion, we found a look that will suit any of your personalities. Click through the slideshow above for some beauty inspiration and let us know in the comments below which celebrity look was your favorite this week!

