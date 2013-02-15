Best of the Week: Michelle Wiliams, Victoria Justice and More

Every week we’re constantly scouring the red carpets for the hottest beauty looks – from bold red lips to glamorous Hollywood ringlets. This week we spotted star’s looking fabulous on red carpet premieres and in the front row at New York Fashion Week. Maybe it’s due to all of the trends we’ve been spotting lately from the runway shows, but we’re feeling as inspired as ever to try out the look that they’re rocking.

Celebrities such as Vanessa Hudgens, Shenae Grimes, and Katherine Heigl stepped out this week looking seriously chic. We saw colorful lips, loose updo’s, and more! Flip through and let us know who you thought looked the best this week in a comment below.