Best of the Week: Making Statements and Taking on Trends

Between Halloween, election season, and movie premieres, October has proven to be a month to watch when it comes to celebrity looks. This week was filled with album releases and launch parties, making the paparazzi work overtime to snag the looks from the our favorite famous ladies. From red carpets to concerts, these women have been on top of their game, and they’re making statements that have us sitting up and taking notice.

From Taylor Swift’s red lips seen ’round the carpet to AnnaSophia Robb confidently taking on the role of Carrie Bradshaw, there’s no shortage of inspiration for what to wear this weekend. We love a girl who’s bold enough to make a statement, and these celebutantes have done just that. Take a page out of their playbooks for your next girls’ night out or romantic date night and we promise you’ll be getting noticed! Flip through the slideshow above and let us know which look you think was the best of the week.

Images via Smart Galleries