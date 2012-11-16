Best of the Week: Kristen Stewart, Alexa Chung & More Rock Vivid Lips

With the last “Twilight” movie hitting theaters at midnight last night, the entire cast has been hitting the red carpet lately and we’ve been gushing over their beauty looks. But while we may have been swept up in Vampire-mania, the rest of the fashion world wasn’t letting us down in the style department either. This week we were flooded with fantastic beauty looks from the CFDA red carpets to a variety of movie premieres and women in media award shows.

While we saw plenty of intricate hairstyles (and were excited to see celebs that we didn’t expect to take on a variety of different pompadours) what we were loving the most was the variety of bold lip shades spotted all over the carpets. From a wine stained lip to a bright fuchsia, every color of the rainbow is fair game. Let us know which look you loved the most from our slideshow above, and which ones you can’t wait to try out soon!