Best of the Week: Khloe Kardashian’s Cornrows, Lucy Hale’s Sultry Waves, More

This weekend marks the official start to summer, and celebrities on red carpets everywhere have been ushering in the new season with hair and makeup that scream “Take me to the beach!” Bright, glossy lips and beach waves took over at every movie premiere, charity event and music show this week, making for some of the best warm weather celebrity beauty looks we’ve ever seen. Plus, stars were stepping out with looks that were entirely out of the box, keeping us on our toes at every event.

Between Karlie Kloss taking her usual smokey eye up a few notches and Khloe Kardashian Odom sporting cornrow braids paired with side-swept waves, celebs have been seriously impressing us and making us rethink our beauty routines. Take a look at our picks for best looks of the week above, and tell us your favorite look in the comments below!

