Best of the Week: Jessica Chastain’s Casual Look, Kristen Wiig’s Bob, More

There’s never a dull week, let alone a dull moment in the lives of the famous and fabulous. From award shows to galas to television appearances, the Hollywood scene was nothing short of busy this week. We’ve got to hand it to these ladies though, because no matter how hectic their schedules may be, they always manage to show up on red carpets looking perfectly polished and poised.

Gorgeous gals like Nicole Richie and Cate Blanchett were seen showing off their poreless skin this week, while stunners Blake Lively and Gisele Bundchen mesmerized the world with their contagious and captivating grins. Click through the slideshow above to see even more beauty looks and inspiration to take you out of the Polar Vortex and into the warm weekend!

