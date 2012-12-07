Best of the Week: Jessica Chastain, Jessica Biel & More Rock Side-Swept Curls

Instead of a variety of rainbow colors and updos this week, the celebrities kept it consistent. We saw a huge trend of side-swept curls and nude lips on the red carpet, with flawless skin and flushed cheeks to complete each look. Between Jessica Chastain’s red locks and Taylor Swift’s blunt bangs, the stars showed us how this side-swept look really works, no matter what haircut you currently have.

Flip through our slideshow above and let us know who you thought had the best look of the week in the comments section below!