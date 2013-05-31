Best of the Week: Jessica Alba’s Summer Glow, Rose Byrne’s Tousled Hair, More

With Cannes’ closing ceremony and blockbuster premieres happening left and right, celebrities have not been disappointing with good face and hair on the red carpet this past week. Supermodels and actresses alike have been embracing the warmer weather and sporting easy, breezy hair and makeup looks that we are dying to recreate.

Whether you feel like rocking sultry waves with neutral makeup or a textured updo with a statement making lip, the celebrities this week have got you covered with endless inspiration. Take a look at our picks for the best of the week above and let us know in the comments below which beauty look is your favorite!

More Celebrity Beauty From Beauty High:

10 Summer Beauty Tips From Victoria’s Secret Angels

101 Celebrity Beauty Secrets to Steal

12 Beauty Tips From Our Favorite Celebrity Moms