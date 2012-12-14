Best of the Week: Jessica Alba, Megan Fox & More Sport Bold Lips & Waves

This week we saw an interesting trend on the red carpets – celebs started not only wearing bold wine lip colors, but also mixing it up and sporting a few orange lip shades as well. Basically, we’ve been telling you that a bold lip is a bold lip, no matter what the shade, going bright and vivid with a lip hue is in.

Celebrities like Jessica Alba, Megan Fox and Taylor Swift certainly know how to rock a strong lip shade – take a few cues from them and try out some of your own. Who do you think had the best look of the week? Let us know in the comments below!