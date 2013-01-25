Best of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld & More Are Chic Yet Glamorous

This week’s been chock full of gorgeous celebrity moments on the red carpet. With the pared down looks at Sundance Film Festival and the beyond sophisticated looks at the Paris Haute Couture fashion shows, this week we saw celebrities go from casual to high class. Considering we’ve been torn between preparing for New York fashion week and avoiding the freezing cold outside world, our beauty routine has seen a lot of highs and lows lately, so we’re glad to get some inspiration from both ends of the spectrum this week.

Celebs like Kate Bosworth and Dakota Fanning stepped out with bold lipstick choices to balance their neutral outfits, while Diane Kruger and Hailee Steinfeld chose to wear hats to brave winter’s weather. Still, others opted to keep things natural with clear gloss and loose waves. Whichever route our favorite stars decided to go with this week, we’re taking the inspiration for our own looks.