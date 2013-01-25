Best of the Week: Jennifer Lopez, Hailee Steinfeld & More Are Chic Yet Glamorous

This week’s been chock full of gorgeous celebrity moments on the red carpet. With the pared down looks at Sundance Film Festival and the beyond sophisticated looks at the Paris Haute Couture fashion shows, this week we saw celebrities go from casual to high class. Considering we’ve been torn between preparing for New York fashion week and avoiding the freezing cold outside world, our beauty routine has seen a lot of highs and lows lately, so we’re glad to get some inspiration from both ends of the spectrum this week.
Celebs like Kate Bosworth and Dakota Fanning stepped out with bold lipstick choices to balance their neutral outfits, while Diane Kruger and Hailee Steinfeld chose to wear hats to brave winter’s weather. Still, others opted to keep things natural with clear gloss and loose waves. Whichever route our favorite stars decided to go with this week, we’re taking the inspiration for our own looks.
Jennifer Lopez can do no wrong. Even with a simple undone hairstyle and smokey eye makeup, J. Lo sizzles.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Jessica Alba decided to thicken up her brows, drawing some major attention to her beautiful brown eyes.
Photo:
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth wore a bold lip and deep side part, a chic compliment to her neutral-toned dress.
Photo:
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld looks like a true Parisienne at the Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture shows rocking a hat and dark liner.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Rita Ora's combination of bold lips and brows is a gorgeous one-two punch.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
You can bet we'll be stealing Samantha Barks' casual updo and smokey eye this weekend.
Photo:
Stuart Wilson/Getty Images
Dakota Fanning proves that she's maturing gracefully as she dons red lips and a center part.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Diane Kruger is really stepping into her own at fashion week with a glossy lip and black beret.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried's hair stole the show at Sundance Film Festival, as per usual.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kerry Washington's "girl next door" look is simple and classy.
Photo:
Charles Norfleet/Getty Images