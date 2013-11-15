Best of the Week: Jennifer Lawrence’s Pixie Cut, Elizabeth Banks’ Orange Lip, More

This week was absolutely packed with events. From Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards to the MTV EMAs to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” celebrities were really out and about and putting their best faces forward. Jennifer Lawrence debuted her pixie cut on the red carpet while other stars like Elizabeth Banks and Miranda Kerr sported bold lipstick.

Wherever the celebrities were, though, one thing was sure: They weren’t afraid to test out new, edgy looks in front of the cameras. Take a look at our picks for the best celebrity looks of the week above, then tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!

