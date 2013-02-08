Best of the Week: Jennifer Lawrence and Beyonce Sport Tousled Hair

Every week we’re constantly scouring the red carpets for the hottest beauty looks – from bold red lips to glamorous Hollywood ringlets. It’s one of the best places to find inspiration and one of the only ways you can be judgmental in life without being considered a cruel person among your friends. With the kickoff of NYFW, celebrities attended events such as the amfAR New York Gala and The Heart Truth 2013 Fashion Show. Also, who could forget Beyonce’s performance at the Super Bowl?

This week featured textured hair of all lengths like Karlie Kloss‘s bob to Jennifer Lawrence‘s long, honey colored hair. There were also many different lip looks from bright bold and matte, to pale nude and blush tones. Let us know in the comments below who your favorite look was!