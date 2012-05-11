StyleCaster
Share

Best Of The Week: Glowing Skin And Effortless Beauty

What's hot
StyleCaster

Best Of The Week: Glowing Skin And Effortless Beauty

Augusta Falletta
by
Best Of The Week: Glowing Skin And Effortless Beauty
5 Start slideshow

This week was filled with some of the most momentous occasions of the year, like the Met Gala, yet there were still more events that caught our attention in the beauty world. Taking a cue from the climbing temperatures and sunny skies, celebs got ready for the summer months by donning natural beauty looks that still have us taking notes. No matter the occasion, from movie premieres to panel discussions to galas, these ladies are representing those of us rocking the naturally radiant look.

The key to looking great with barely anything? Besides taking care of your body and sticking to some kind of fitness routine, the real secret is the confidence these women have. If you’re confident on a daily basis, more power to you, sister. But if you need a little help, try taking a cue from these stars. Finding a photogenic pose for pictures is a must, along with figuring out which beauty look best accentuates your positives and then flaunting your most beautiful features. With some powerful hair and makeup, a killer stance, and a touch of confidence, you’ll be sure to make others take notice of you.

Flip through the slideshow above and tell us which celeb was your favorite this week! 

 

Images via Sipa 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Brooklyn Decker makes beauty look easy with her beach waves and neutral look. This look could take her from the red carpet to the beach.

Photo: Sipa /

Amber Heard is striking the classic pose that makes men swoon and makes women jealous. We love the confident vibe she's giving off and the glowing skin she's rocking.

Photo: Sipa /Toth/McMullan/Sipa Press

Chrissy Teigen has an uncanny ability to make us laugh and smile, even though we should be envying her for being so gorgeous. Her bronzed skin and pink lips go perfectly with her natural smile.

Photo: Sipa /BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA

Chloe Moretz is stunning with a not-quite-smokey eye and shimmer in the inner corner of her eyes. Her straight hair is making us want to pull out our straighteners.

Photo: Sipa /Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Malin Akerman is actually lighting up the room she's in. Her effortless up do and simple eyeliner give just the right touch to her shift dress.

Photo: Sipa /David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Mother’s Day 2012: The Last Minute Beauty Gift That’ll Make Mom Smile

Mother’s Day 2012: The Last Minute Beauty Gift That’ll Make Mom Smile
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share