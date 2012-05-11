Best Of The Week: Glowing Skin And Effortless Beauty

This week was filled with some of the most momentous occasions of the year, like the Met Gala, yet there were still more events that caught our attention in the beauty world. Taking a cue from the climbing temperatures and sunny skies, celebs got ready for the summer months by donning natural beauty looks that still have us taking notes. No matter the occasion, from movie premieres to panel discussions to galas, these ladies are representing those of us rocking the naturally radiant look.

The key to looking great with barely anything? Besides taking care of your body and sticking to some kind of fitness routine, the real secret is the confidence these women have. If you’re confident on a daily basis, more power to you, sister. But if you need a little help, try taking a cue from these stars. Finding a photogenic pose for pictures is a must, along with figuring out which beauty look best accentuates your positives and then flaunting your most beautiful features. With some powerful hair and makeup, a killer stance, and a touch of confidence, you’ll be sure to make others take notice of you.

Images via Sipa