Best of the Week: Loose Waves and Glowing Skin

Many new summer movies were released this week, along with some summer soirees. When you get past their fabulous outfits, the hair and makeup is really the star of the show. It can make or break a look, and these stars know how to hit the nail on the head. We saw stars show off their usual flawless skin but many wore their hair in loose, flowy waves.

We thought Maria Menounos looked fantastic as usual with her hair in long loose curls that showed off her highlights. The young actress Bella Thorne looked very mature with her long red locks in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. Typically seen with light hair, Khloe Kardashian and Emilie de Ravin showed off darker locks this week.

Check out the slideshow to see the best looks from this week’s red carpets and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments below.