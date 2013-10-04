Best of the Week: Emma Watson and Cate Blanchett’s Stunning Bold Lips, More

The worlds of fashion and Hollywood collided this week thanks to Paris Fashion Week. From Chanel runway shows to movie premieres, the ladies brought their A-game this week through bold lip colors and striking new haircuts – whether they were debuting bangs or new hues.

Some stars kept it simple and chic like Carey Mulligan and Elle Fanning, while Julianne Hough and Emmy Rossum decided to bring the glamour. Although the ladies looks are different, they are all certainly gorgeous. Take a look at the slideshow above to see our favorite celebrity beauty looks this week.

