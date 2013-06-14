Best of the Week: Diane Kruger’s Red Lipstick, Julianne Hough’s Waves and More

From the Critics’ Choice Television awards to the wild premiere of “True Blood,” celebrities and their makeup artists have been working overtime this week to create inspiring looks. From Emmy Rossum’s stunning red lips to Diane Kruger’s perfectly waved hair, there was no shortage of beauty from the red carpet.

With warmer weather on our brains and the itch to try new lipstick colors feeling stronger than ever, this week’s batch of celebrity looks has us testing out new looks left and right. Take a look at the celebrity looks we’ve rounded up above and tell us who your choice for best of the week was in the comments below!

More Celebrity Beauty From Beauty High:

Lauren Conrad’s Marie Claire Cover Shoot is Making Us Want Bangs

Miranda Kerr’s 7 Minute Fitness Plan and Secret to Great Skin

Beyonce, Zoe Saldana and More at the Chime For Change Concert