Best of the Week: Celebs Follow Fall’s Beauty Trends Perfectly

Sometimes, between Hollywood and the runway, beauty trends boil down to the old “Which came first: the chicken or the egg?” question, because determining where a trend originated can be pretty tricky. This week, the question was answered very apparently as celebs on red carpets everywhere were inspired by the fall trends on the runways. Finding leading ladies who weren’t following the season’s latest trends was actually challenging, because everywhere we looked, we found the trends we reported on here at Beauty High.

From ’70s inspired loose waves to an au naturale look to middle parts, our favorite females like Jordana Brewster, Ashley Greene, and Liberty Ross were completely on trend with their hair and makeup. Besides delivering a gorgeous impact, the latest looks in beauty are realistic for at-home interpretation (great news for those of us who tend to be hairstyle-inept). Though we may be a little biased, we’re ready to get behind the latest trends and we can’t wait to see how Hollywood interprets the trends as the fall season gets into full swing.

