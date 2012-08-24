StyleCaster
Best of the Week: Celebs Follow Fall’s Beauty Trends Perfectly

Augusta Falletta
by
Sometimes, between Hollywood and the runway, beauty trends boil down to the old “Which came first: the chicken or the egg?” question, because determining where a trend originated can be pretty tricky. This week, the question was answered very apparently as celebs on red carpets everywhere were inspired by the fall trends on the runways. Finding leading ladies who weren’t following the season’s latest trends was actually challenging, because everywhere we looked, we found the trends we reported on here at Beauty High.

From ’70s inspired loose waves to an au naturale look to middle parts, our favorite females like Jordana Brewster, Ashley Greene, and Liberty Ross were completely on trend with their hair and makeup. Besides delivering a gorgeous impact, the latest looks in beauty are realistic for at-home interpretation (great news for those of us who tend to be hairstyle-inept). Though we may be a little biased, we’re ready to get behind the latest trends and we can’t wait to see how Hollywood interprets the trends as the fall season gets into full swing.

Flip through the Best of the Week above and let us know who had your favorite look this week in the comment section below. 

Jamie Chung rocks a middle part and '70s waves.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Dania Ramirez's sleek ponytail has us reaching for our hairspray.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Jennifer Missoni is the embodiment of a '70s goddess with loose waves and effortless makeup.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Melissa Ordway's middle part and loose waves are silky smooth.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Liberty Ross is owning the "barely there" look and is making quite the revenge statement by looking so flawless.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova makes the middle part and au naturel makeup work so well together.

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine

Sofia Vergara has a post-engagement glow with her sleek strands and middle part.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ashley Greene has debuted a lighter, healthier hairstyle, and we're completely loving her look.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

25 years after "Dirty Dancing", Jennifer Grey is still making us want to be her.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

