Best of the Week: Carey Mulligan, Rooney Mara, More Rock Slicked Back Hair

This week we saw celebrities who looked runway-worthy with their hair parted directly in the middle and either slicked back or flowing down in a soft blowout. The makeup was soft or smokey and the lips were toned down from last week’s bold colors, which worked well with their dark eyes. Rooney Mara looked absolutely flawless with natural makeup and slicked-back hair while Ciara showed us her diva side with stunning makeup and hair.
Carey Mulligan had a subtle cat eye but her hair that was parted in the middle and slicked back into a bun was runway worthy.
Photo:
The Image Gate/Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld celebrated her 16th birthday in style with red nails that matched her platforms and a long blowout.
Photo:
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for vitaminwater
Stacy Keibler's smokey eyes and tousled curls pair well with her low-cut top.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Kerry Washington's hair looked absolutely fabulous with perfected curls and fringe.
Photo:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
Rooney Mara looked like she just got off the runway with this fresh-faced look and hair parted in the middle and slicked back.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for DIFF
Ciara looked absolutely stunning with this soft blowout, smokey eyes, and pale pink lips.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Brandy let her dress stand out by keeping her makeup natural with soft eyes and glossy lips.
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Jenna Dewan-Tatum looked like an ice princess with icy eyeshadow, soft pink lips, and a small headband in her hair.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Tae Kwon Do gold medalist Jade Jones wore a deep side part and red lips to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.
Photo:
Tim Whitby/Getty Images
Cyclist Victoria Pendleton followed suit with nude lips and gorgeous soft curls at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards.
Photo:
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images