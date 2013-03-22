Best of the Week: Buxom Blondes such as Anna Sophia Robb, Kate Upton, More

Each week we take a look at the celebrity beauty looks from red carpet events, and this week was especially enticing. It seems with the movie and series premieres of “The Host” and “Mad Men,” we couldn’t help but keep our eyes off of the fair-haired beauties. The blonde haired girls dominated the best looks this week.

Kate Upton, Diane Kruger, and Christina Aguilera are just some of the celebrities who looked flawless and fresh. Many of them opted for a paler lip and straight hair, perfect for this spring season. We hope that these looks inspire you for spring break and like always, let us know what your favorite look was in the comment below!