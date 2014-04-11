Best of the Week: Bright Hair and Casual Makeup

This week it seemed as though every famous Kate was out and about, looking gorgeous and turning heads. From Bosworth to Upton, each Kate looked as beautiful as the next. The ladies of Hollywood did seem to embrace the idea of effortless beauty this week though, as clean skin and swept up locks ruled the red carpet.

We love that soft hair and makeup is back in action and hopefully you do too! Take a look at the slideshow above to find the famous Kates looking cute as well as plenty of other stunning stars looking lovely as ever.

