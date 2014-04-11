Best of the Week: Bright Hair and Casual Makeup

This week it seemed as though every famous Kate was out and about, looking gorgeous and turning heads. From Bosworth to Upton, each Kate looked as beautiful as the next. The ladies of Hollywood did seem to embrace the idea of effortless beauty this week though, as clean skin and swept up locks ruled the red carpet.
We love that soft hair and makeup is back in action and hopefully you do too! Take a look at the slideshow above to find the famous Kates looking cute as well as plenty of other stunning stars looking lovely as ever.
Even pulled back into a tousled updo, Nicole Richie's lavender locks still look seriously cool. Especially against her all white outfit and fluttering lashes.
Photo:
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
A tousled updo and soft pink lips let Diane Kruger's gorgeous brown smokey eye smolder on the red carpet.
Photo:
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Emma Stone's side part is the eptiome of sleek and chic. We love seeing her piercing green eye peek out beneath her sideswept bangs.
Photo:
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
WIth icy blonde hair and porcelain skin, Elle Fanning doesn't need makeup to look stunning, so we were happy to see her natural beauty on display while she arrived at the Marie Claire Fresh Face Party.
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth is continuing to rock her new red locks. This time she swept them up into a loose updo and kept her makeup fresh and clean.
Photo:
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Pink lips, silver eyes, and a curly 'do make up Lupita Nyong'o's gorgeous look at the Marie Claire's Fresh Faces Party this week.
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
A little bit of bronze around the eyes goes a long way, and Kate Mara's eye look is the perfect example of that. A subtle sweep of shimmer around the eyes is all she needs to pop on the red carpet. Well, her red dress might have helped too.
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Kate Upton continues to channel her inner old-Hollywood glamour, this time looking like a modern day Marilyn, while attending the premiere of her film, 'The Other Woman,' in Germany.
Photo:
Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images
Another lovely lady rocking the popular long bob is the Swedish stunner Malin Akerman. Malin's 'do may be the extra push we need to give our strands a chop.
Photo:
JB Lacroix/WireImage
We may not be green with envy while gazing at Katy Perry's lime locks, but we certainly admire her fearlessness and spunk when it comes to beauty and fashion.
Photo:
Araya Diaz/WireImage