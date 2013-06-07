Best of the Week: AnnaSophia Robb’s Dramatic Lashes, Emma Watson’s Deep Lip, More

With the CMT Awards and Chime for Change benefit concert this week, who wouldn’t be expecting the stars to impress on the red carpet? If we’ve observed anything this week, it’s this: nude lips, natural faces and updos are in full force for summer. Gorgeous makeup looks have been easy to find this week as Nicole Richie and Emma Watson both rocked red lipstick, but with their own twist. Berry red, orange and nude are the lip colors of the week, but Kellie Pickler and Rita Ora stepped up the eyeshadow game with eye opening and smokey makeup.
There was no shortage of beauty on the red carpet this week, and we practically couldn’t pick a favorite because the celebrities all brought their A-game this week. Take a look at our choices for best of the week above and tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!
AnnaSophia Robb stuns with a look that enhances her natural beauty, complete with a natural eye, nude lip and eye opening lashes.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jana Kramer makes a statement with orange lips and a bronze, shimmery eye.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sienna Miller keeps it simple with darker eyes and almost nothing on her lips, finishing the look with her bangs and messy updo.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Kellie Pickler is glowing with a glossy nude lip and shimmering white eyeshadow, topped off with her grown out pixie haircut.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie opted for simplicity with an overall natural look, especially her understated lashes, complimenting her side-swept curls.
Photo:
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Rachel Bilson went for the classic smokey eye and nude lip combination on the red carpet, finished off with a tousled updo.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Blake Lively stunned with peach cheeks and a slightly undone updo.
Photo:
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Gucci
Rita Ora sported smokey eye makeup and slicked back hairstyle, a nice change from her usual red lip and curls.
Photo:
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Nicole Richie's sleek hairstyle paired with a for a red lip made for a bold statement on the red carpet.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Swarovski
Emma Watson rocked a braided updo, finished off with a deeper red lip and gray eyeshadow.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images