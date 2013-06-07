Best of the Week: AnnaSophia Robb’s Dramatic Lashes, Emma Watson’s Deep Lip, More

With the CMT Awards and Chime for Change benefit concert this week, who wouldn’t be expecting the stars to impress on the red carpet? If we’ve observed anything this week, it’s this: nude lips, natural faces and updos are in full force for summer. Gorgeous makeup looks have been easy to find this week as Nicole Richie and Emma Watson both rocked red lipstick, but with their own twist. Berry red, orange and nude are the lip colors of the week, but Kellie Pickler and Rita Ora stepped up the eyeshadow game with eye opening and smokey makeup.

There was no shortage of beauty on the red carpet this week, and we practically couldn’t pick a favorite because the celebrities all brought their A-game this week. Take a look at our choices for best of the week above and tell us which look was your favorite in the comments below!

More Celebrity Beauty From Beauty High:

Miranda Kerr’s 7 Minute Fitness Plan and Secret to Great Skin

Best and Worst Beauty at the Billboard Music Awards

15 Celebrity Makeup Artists You Need to Follow on Instagram