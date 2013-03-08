Best of the Week: Abigail Breslin’s Transformation, Rihanna’s Shaved Head, More

Each week we take a look at the celebrity beauty looks from red carpet events, and this week was especially enticing. At the premiere of the new thriller movie “The Call,” Abigail Breslin showed up looking like an adult, sporting red lips and long, blonde side-swept waves. Across the pond in London, Rihanna debuted her new hair, a partially shaved head and long waves. There must be something in the water this week, because starlets everywhere are changing up their looks in dramatic ways.

Take a look through our favorite looks of the week, from Jessica Alba’s berry lips in Paris to AnnaSophia Robb’s ideal top knot in New York. Wherever these ladies showed up, they made an entrance and an impression. Let us know which look is your favorite from the week in the comments section below.