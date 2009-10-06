Fashion Week 2009: Top Back Stage Looks From Paris

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and we’re overwhelmed with the carefully constructed collections that have been prominent on the runways. The best way to get updates on the shows, is to check out the round-up from Paris, and let us know what you think of the collections thus far. Take a look at the backstage beauty from our favorite shows and get a few tips on how to emulate these hair and makeup trends on your own.

Chanel

Chanel; the epitome of Paris-chic. Karl went with the messy bun (another trend that was in Milan, at the Fendi show) and which fit with his Chanel in the country theme beautifully. The headpieces gave the tousled hair a tidied look. Buying a Spring Chanel headpiece like this may max your credit card, but we’re sure that their are affordable versions, so that you too can have Lagerfeld inspired locks.

Christian Dior

Hello, Hollywood circa 1920. This glamorous and timeless look is always called for, especially when in Paris. Dior’s makeup also carried over trends from Milan, sticking to bright red lips and the perfect shade of purple eye shadow. Round of applause for John Galliano’s vibrant vision.

Lanvin

The blown out top knot, was a favorite hairstyle on the Parisian runways for spring. Lanvin took this style and amped it up with a dark and smokey eye. The use of liner was major, applied generously on and under the eye, complimenting the entire collection. This trend is easy and simple enough for you to emulate at home. However, when wearing this trend it is important to pick the perfect setting– we suggest a a concert or late night lounge.

Jean Paul Gaultier

Braids, braids, braids! Gaultier’s collection was basically like Harlem, gone glamorous. Bringing braids galore into his collection worked wonders and brought new life to an old style. This trend is also easily achievable and absolutely manageable.

Nina Ricci

Nina Ricci’s whimsical style was captured in the hairstyle. Pulling the hair back into sleek bun, paired with loose, thin bangs was a great comprise. The look was flirty and fun, how Ricci.