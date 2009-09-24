Fashion Week 2009 Backstage Beauty at Rachel Roy

Rachel Roy‘s spring/summer 2010 collection embodied a strong, modern working woman, and everyone knows that a woman who wants to be taken seriously must have the hair and makeup to match. Lead stylist, Andre Rodman for Frederic Fekkai successfully finished off the look at Rachel Roy with two contrasting hairstyles on the models–one masculine and one feminine–while Bobbi Brown gave the models a “beautiful and precise eye” inspired by ’70s glamour, but updated for the modern woman. Follow these simple steps to get the perfectly polished look from Rachel Roy.

FACE:

1. Start by hydrating the skin to prep for makeup application. Bobbi Brown’s Hydrating Face Cream, $50, replenishes moisture in the skin, and her Hydrating Eye Cream, $45, minimizes the appearance of wrinkles or fine lines around the eye area.

2. Choose from 20 different shades of Bobbi Brown’s Foundation Stick, $40, for coverage on the face. Apply Creamy Concealer, $22, a yellow-based formula, to mask under-eye circles.

3. Keep the face natural with just a light layer of Bronzing Powder, $33, for a slightly sun-kissed glow.

4. To create the 70s inspired eye, apply Bobbi Brown’s matte Eye Shadow in either Flesh or Soft Peach, both $20, to the lower lids as a base color. Use a second darker shadow in Flint, $20, to bring the drama. Brush it on like you would with a smoky eye, but only covering the inner and outer corners of the eye so that the middle area of the lid is left natural.

5. Finish off the eyes with one coat of Bobbi’s Extreme Party Mascara, $22, launching this winter. Until then, use her Everything Mascara, for the same price.

6. For a sexy, yet natural looking pout, try Bobbi Brown Lip Color in Guava, $22, available this spring.

HAIR (Feminine Look):

1. For longer hair, start with a middle part and use Frédéric Fekkai’s COIFFTM Strong Hold Volume Mousse, $23, to give your hair that perfectly tamed look throughout the day.

2. Protect hair before styling with Fekkai COIFF TM Defense Pre Style Thermal UV Protectant, $25.

3. Use a 1-inch curling iron to create curls starting from the chin down. Brush out the curls to create more of a loose wave.





HAIR (Masculine):

1. To get the mannish look on the shorter-haired models, start with a side part, and use Fekkai Au Naturel Sheer Styling Gel, $23, which conditions the hair while providing shape to slick back the hair.

2. Use a flat iron or brush to smooth hair back and then tuck loose ends behind ears to achieve the appearance of an updo.

Lastly, one of the easiest ways to maintain healthy skin and achieve a pretty glow is to eat right! Models munched backstage on food all catered by celebrity nutritionist Oz Garcia. On the menu: spinach salad with almonds, tofu, turkey and chicken salad sandwiches, sweet potato fries, whole wheat crackers, and of course, Garcia’s own Oz Water and A.M. Awake Fast Shots.

