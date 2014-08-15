10 Wedding Updos From Pinterest

With so much wedding inspiration on Pinterest, choosing what it is exactly that you want can be overwhelming. Typically you have a general idea for your overall theme, whether it be a rustic decor, a mermaid-style dress, or a red velvet wedding cake. This is similar when it comes to your hair. You know you either want it up, down, or half up and half down.

If you’ve narrowed it down to choosing an updo, we’ve gathered some of our favorites from Pinterest. From fishtails, to chignons to flower hair accessories, see which style inspires you.

This big twist is a great way to keep your length but still have your hair pulled up and off your gorgeous smiling face.

Keep it simple with a few flower accents for an outdoor spring or summer wedding.

If you’re trying to grow out your bangs, but they just aren’t completely grown yet for your wedding day, try something like this loose braid that flows back into the look.

Or, if you love your blunt bangs, emphasize them with a large, low chignon.

For an edgier look, try something perfectly messy like this volumized braid. The loose and pulled hairs only add to this braid.

If you want something cleaner, slick your hair back and pull it into an oversized bun. For added glamour, add a shiny hair piece.

The multiple dimensions to this look actually compliment one another form the twisted pony, to the high volume, to the braided crown. It may be a lot, but it all works.

A thinner ribbon such as this tan one, adds a subtle intricate detail to the loosely waved chignon.

A small neutral colored pin adds to the sophisticated look without distracting from the main attraction.

We’ve found it hard not to just look at this and say “Wow.” With the curls, twists, flowers, and volume, this baroque pony is a one to be remembered.

Leave a small strand out in the front for an added accent around your face, especially when your hair is pulled back loosely.