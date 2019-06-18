It’s Wedding Season and These Nail Art Designs Deserve a Walk Down the Aisle

Scroll To See More Images
I’ve been a bridesmaid enough times to know how important wedding nail ideas are to the planning process. For anyone walking down the aisle–especially the bride–it’s the teeniest detail that could have a huge impact on your head-to-toe final look. And I’m not even talking chipped polish or naked nail beds. Few things are more distracting than a polish color that completely clashes with the overall aesthetic and ruins those up-close shots of a bouquet or ring. One word: awkward.
More often than not, the most popular bridal nail colors are neutral and delicate so they don’t take attention away from the wedding band or an intricately-arranged floral bouquet. To be honest, it’s one trend I’m always on board with. Manicures should never be the focal point of a wedding beauty look, however, that doesn’t mean they need to be completely basic.
Nail art is a step up from simple solid color and there are plenty of designs that manage to be subtle and creative simultaneously. For instance, an all-over glitter manicure screams “look at me,” but an iridescent, barely-there sparkle on the tips can be just as beautiful. And instead of a bold decal on every single nail, keeping it on just one nail may look more elegant. So whether you’re a bride, bridesmaid, or simply attending, here are a handful of wedding nail art ideas that are far from boring.
View this post on Instagram
When your natural nails look this healthy, of course you add some shine! 💫 • We're loving this simple but elegant nail design. It's the perfect way to show off your strong and healthy natural nails while still showing off your personality ⭐️🌈👑 • 📷: @Betina_goldstein #repost • • • #nailart #naildesign #nailaccessories #glitternails #glitter #glittering #sparklenails #weddingnails #bridalmanicure #engagementmani #weddingmani #nailcaretips #healthynails #strongnails #nailhealth #nailblogger #nailbloggers #beautybloggerau #beautybloggeraus #beautyaddiction #beautyaddicts #Revitanail #revitanailaus
Simple, yet elegant.
Sparkly fresh.
View this post on Instagram
Wonderful wedding-worthy nails via @bluebellbridal_ 💕✨#Repost @bluebellbridal_ ・・・ The perfect manicure.. play with this idea for your day. #weddinginspo #weddinginspiration #love #nails #nailsofinstagram #nailsofinsta #weddingnails #weddingmanicure #weddingmani #bridalmanicure #modernbride #bridetobe
I l-o-v-e this.
View this post on Instagram
If you're a nude mani loyal and rarely stray from neutral tones on your nails, may we suggest topping them off a few tiny daisy decals? 🌼🌼🌼 • And if the cute-factor a little floral nail fun isn't enough of a reason to make a break, they also bring a whole lot of attention to your diamond-adorned fingers. 💍 • 📷: @oliveandjune #repost • • • #weddingnails #bridalmanicure #engagementmani #weddingmani #nailcaretips #healthynails #strongnails #nailproblems #nailhealth #nailblog #nailblogger #nailbloggers #beautybloggerau #beautybloggeraus #beautyaddiction #beautyaddicts #ausbeautybabes #aussiebeautyblogs #bbloggersau #beautybloggersau #ausbeautybabe #ozbeautyblogger #ozbeauty #melbournenails #sydneynails #brisbanenails #Revitanail
Decorated with daisies.
Wedding tips.
For star-crossed lovers.
View this post on Instagram
A little bling for the ring! What will your wedding mani look like? . . . Follow: @weddingsandeventsbyraina Connect: weddingsbyraina@gmail.com . . . #weddingmani #weddingsandeventsbyraina #nashvilleweddingplanner #nashvilleeventplanner #nashvilleventplanning #destinationweddingplanner #nashvilleweddingplanners #nashvilleweddingplanning #lovewins #marthastewartweddings #theknot #weddingwire #nashvillewedding #luxurywedding #fallwedding #springwedding #whitewedding #winterwedding #summerwedding #weddingdesign #weddingphotography #weddingcake #weddingvenue #weddingaccessories #weddingflowers #weddinghair #weddinginspo #weddingparty #weddingday
Bling to match the ring.
View this post on Instagram
Bling to match the ring! #weddingnails #weddingmani #nashvilleweddingplanner #nashvilleeventplanner #nashvilleventplanning #destinationweddingplanner #nashvilleweddingplanners #nowbooking #nashvilleweddingplanning #partyplanner #weddingsandeventsbyraina #weddingceremony #weddingofficiant #officiant #weddingflowersdecor #wedding #weddingplanner #eventplanner #tennessee #brideandgroom #brideandbride #lovewins #LGBTQ #LGBT #groomandgroom #weddingvowsbd #bridesmaids
A dotted half-moon.
View this post on Instagram
A little #weddingmani inspo courtesy of @tipsnailbar. Tips is THE place to go for nail art in #Toronto and now the brand is opening its second location in the city’s west end. What better place to host a pre-bachelorette party with your girls?! 💅#tipsnailbar #weddingmanicure #nailinspo #nailart
A pop of red.
For your tropical destination nuptials.
View this post on Instagram
Here comes the bride 👰 . . #bridalnails #bridalmalaysia #bridetobe2019 #bridalstyle #bridaltrends #bridalnailart #bridallook #bridenails #weddingnailsdesign #weddingnails #weddingnailart #weddingmanicure #slubnepaznokcie #weselneinspiracje #pointynails #nudepinknails #nudenailpolish #nudenails #nudenailswag #nudziaki #elegantnails #classynails #handpainted #reczniemalowane #cardiffnails #nailgleeonline #slowiankanails #slowiankalovers #worldnailinspo #bnotd
Here comes the bride.
View this post on Instagram
#nottypical #bridalnails ♥️👰🏾♥️ . . . #nailsbymii #happywedding #gelnailsdesign #gelnail #newyorknailartist #handpainted #japanesenailart #bridalnailart #instaart #instanails #nailsmagazine #nailstagram #nail #naildesign #nailedit #freehand #newyork #nyc #gelmanicure #네일아트 #네일 #젤네일 #뉴욕 #ネイルアート #ネイル #ニューヨーク
An unconventional take.
A bouquet for your nail beds.
Golden bands.
View this post on Instagram
These nails are so delicate and fun. Who would try out this look for their wedding day or bridal shower? 💛 . . . . 🔁 @gabriellabridal 💅🏼 @thehangedit . . . . #coloradoweddingplanner #denverweddingplanner #stylemepretty #theknot #bestofweddings #rmbgemcollective #weddingwire #weddingseason #weddingplanner #weddingtrends #wedding #engaged #weddingphoto #weddingdetails #bridetobe #weddinginspo #nailsofinstagram #nailart #bridalnails #bridalnailart #weddingnails #weddingnailsdesign #weddingnailsinspiration
Delicate and fun.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations, Victoria on your wedding weekend! 👰🏻💍🎉💞 I'm so in love with these beauties 😍 . . . Extensions using @apresnailofficial Gold chrome from @daily_charme And @vetro_usa for a classic nude. . . . . #atx #atxevents #do512 #atxbeauty #atxsalon #eastatx #eastside #east6th #prettynaildesigns #rainbowhouse #nailart #cutenaildesigns #cutenailart #cutenailstudio #prettynails #naildesigns #weddingnails #weddingfashion #reversefrench #classicnails #elegantnail #weddingday #weddingrings #weddingprep #chromenails #goldchromenails #bridalnailart #summerbride #bridalfashion2019 #bridalshower
Golden chrome.
View this post on Instagram
The ☀️ is up, The sky is blue, It’s beautiful, And so are you 🤗 . . Please kindly make your appointment with us 3 days before your preferred day and come to our studio in the East Area ( near Galaxy Mall ) of Surabaya . If you have any question, kindly contact us for more details: WA : +6282139668558 Line : enchantenailart . . . . . #enchanténailart #enchantéfakenail #enchantéfalsenail #nailart #nailartsurabaya #gelnail #gelnailart #nailextension #bridalnails #nailsdesign #nails #bridalnailart #bridalnailartsurabaya #watercolornailart #acrylicnail #3dnailart #easternails #naildesigns #nailstagram #nailsonfleek #notimeconsuming #cnynails #orlynails #newyearnails #engagementnails #stunningnails #weddingnails #enchantétutorial #bridesmaidnails #preweddingnails
Something blue.
Floral vine.
Iridescent tips.
The smallest detail.
Dot it out.
View this post on Instagram
💎 GLASS 💎 I get asked ALL the time, “Can you do this on natural nails?” I know I can be a bit of a nail art wizard sometimes, but I can’t defy the laws of physics and make your nails see through. If ya want nails made of ‘glass’, we gotta chop your claws off and make them outta gel - sculpted extensions all the way 💎 #offtoneverlandnails #frenchiefabulous
Transparent tips.
Periwinkle claws.
View this post on Instagram
Tyle piękna na jednym zdjęciu ❤️ @fifi1513 @indigonails #croatia #summernails #summer #elegancjanailsalon #nails #nailstagram #nailsofinstagram #instanails #sommer #sommernägel #paznokcie #letniepaznokcie #pastelnails #pastel #ahaus #indigo #indigonails #polskiepaznokcie #greennails #nailart #nailsnailsnails #nails2inspire
Under the sea.
View this post on Instagram
Natural nail overlay using @valentinobeautypure “Lustrious Pink” ✨✨ #touchedbytonika #okcnails #okcnailtech #texasnails #coloradonails #nails #nailsofinstagram #tsrclawz #blingnails #dallasnails #dfwnails #texasnails #swarovski #nailstagram #nailsonfleek #nailsofinstagram #nailart #nailideas #nailsaddict #valentinobeautypure #longnailsdontcare #nopolish #nailjunkie #yourfuturenailtech
A technicolor maze.