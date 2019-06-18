StyleCaster
It’s Wedding Season and These Nail Art Designs Deserve a Walk Down the Aisle

by
Photo: ImaxTree.

I’ve been a bridesmaid enough times to know how important wedding nail ideas are to the planning process. For anyone walking down the aisle–especially the bride–it’s the teeniest detail that could have a huge impact on your head-to-toe final look. And I’m not even talking chipped polish or naked nail beds. Few things are more distracting than a polish color that completely clashes with the overall aesthetic and ruins those up-close shots of a bouquet or ring. One word: awkward.

More often than not, the most popular bridal nail colors are neutral and delicate so they don’t take attention away from the wedding band or an intricately-arranged floral bouquet. To be honest, it’s one trend I’m always on board with. Manicures should never be the focal point of a wedding beauty look, however, that doesn’t mean they need to be completely basic.

Nail art is a step up from simple solid color and there are plenty of designs that manage to be subtle and creative simultaneously. For instance, an all-over glitter manicure screams “look at me,” but an iridescent, barely-there sparkle on the tips can be just as beautiful. And instead of a bold decal on every single nail, keeping it on just one nail may look more elegant. So whether you’re a bride, bridesmaid, or simply attending, here are a handful of wedding nail art ideas that are far from boring.

Simple, yet elegant.

Sparkly fresh.

I l-o-v-e this.

If you're a nude mani loyal and rarely stray from neutral tones on your nails, may we suggest topping them off a few tiny daisy decals? 🌼🌼🌼 • And if the cute-factor a little floral nail fun isn't enough of a reason to make a break, they also bring a whole lot of attention to your diamond-adorned fingers. 💍

Decorated with daisies.

😍😍😍

Wedding tips.

For star-crossed lovers.

Bling to match the ring.

A dotted half-moon.

A pop of red.

For your tropical destination nuptials.

Here comes the bride.

An unconventional take.

A bouquet for your nail beds.

Golden bands.

Delicate and fun.

Golden chrome.

The ☀️ is up, The sky is blue, It's beautiful, And so are you 🤗

Something blue.

Floral vine.

Iridescent tips.

The smallest detail.

Dot it out.

Transparent tips.

Periwinkle claws.

Under the sea.

A technicolor maze.

