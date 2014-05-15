The most exciting part of getting married may not be the party, the family reunion, or the bond to holy matrimony—it might just be choosing the hair and makeup for your big day. Let these 20 gorgeous wedding makeup ideas from Pinterest serve as inspiration for your look.
A satin-finish lip shade just slightly deeper than your natural lip color is subtle and flattering.
Photo: Via Colin Cowie Weddings
Groomed brows, semi-matte skin, and bright eyes are gorgeous on everyone.
Photo: Via Wedding Chicks
Use a big fluffy brush to sweep a warm-toned matte bronzer beneath your cheekbones.
Photo: Via ChicStudios
Glossy nude lips enhance your natural beauty without distracting from your dress.
Photo: Pinned by Krystin Alberico
The bride partial to more dramatic beauty will love a full set of lashes and this perfectly lined brick red lip.
Photo: Via Ruffled
Try smudging a black liner into just the upper lashline for a defined look that doesn't read as makeup-y.
Photo: Pinned by Tommy Andersson via Tumblr
A just slightly winged-out "kitten" eye and a hot pink lip are attention-getting without being overly flashy.
Photo: Pinned by Jynx Di Lettura via Being Tazim
An understated slightly smoky eye and pale peach lip is flattering but subdued.
Photo: Via slubowisko.pl
Berry-stained lips and brown shadow in the crease of the eye give this look a natural-but-better vibe.
Photo: Pinned by MGDezigns via Brides
A full-on cat eye flick is retro-inspired, but when the rest of your makeup is low-key, it makes the perfect statement without being overdone.
Photo: Via Style Me Pretty
If a natural look is more your speed, try just a touch of smudgy liner and a mauve lip stain.
Photo: Pinned by Tutku Gülkaya
Mega lashes and a glossy medium pink lip is flirty and flattering.
Photo: Via Bridal Musings
Natural skin and gold shadow with a coral-stained lip looks almost angelic.
Photo: Pinned by Mel Saucedo
A deep red lip with groomed brows is perfect for the Old Hollywood-loving bride.
Photo: Pinned by Patty Tellez M
Apply fluttery falsies at just the outer corners of eyes for a wide-awake effect.
Photo: Via Bridal Musings
If you're not the lipstick-wearing type, try sporting a tinted lip balm for a touch of color without the worry.
Photo: Pinned by Sterling Wright via Wedding Party
Pale pink gloss and a light brown shadow make for a soft and romantic face.
Photo: Pinned by Kayla Noel via Love My Dress