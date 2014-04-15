Wedding Hairstyles: The Hottest Styles From Bridal Fashion Week

With spring in the air, it means that wedding season is around the corner, too. Whether you’re attending a slew of ceremonies or having one of your own (congratulations to you!), a wedding hairstyle is just as important as a wedding dress. Thankfully, Bridal Week is happening, which means we have more wedding hairstyle inspiration than we know what to do with. Below are seven of our favorite looks!

A simple hairstyle that you could DIY on your big day or if you’re attending a wedding, the low side bun is elegant and easy.

Pile hair on top of your head and use a bun donut to get the perfect sock bun, then finish off the look with a bright pink-red lip stain.

It doesn’t get any prettier than this half-up, half-down hairstyle from Marchesa. Separate hair into three sections and begin to French braid at the center of the back of the head, then dropping off and pinning the lengths to leave the rest of the hair down.

If you’ll be wearing a small veil that simply covers your face, finish off the look with a pretty updo.

We still can’t get over this alternative bride look from Vera Wang. Part hair deep to one side and use root volumizing powder all over hair for gritty texture, then pin the dense side up just a bit to get a “swoop” of hair over one eye. Finish off the look with smudged black liner on the bottom lash line and some serious brow gel.

Going for a hair accessory? Pin it to the side of a sleek low bun to really put the emphasis on the accessory. This look works especially well with a bright pink cream lipstick.

For the dry, matte effect from Monique Lhuillier, spray Kerastase Powder Bluff over blown dry hair. Pull the lengths of the hair into a ponytail at the nape of the neck, then twist the ponytail into a classic chignon, pinning in place.