Wedding Hairstyles That Are Half-Up But Fully Beautiful

Of all the wedding hairstyle options out there, half-up hair is easily one of our favorites. You get the fun of an updo with the beauty of wearing your hair down, all while hair is out of your face but still flowing free. Really, there’s no reason to not love a half-up wedding hairstyle. In an effort to get you looking your best — whether you’re attending a ceremony or you’re saying “I do” — we pulled together some of the best half-up wedding hairstyles from Pinterest.

Braids are a simple way to make your hair look like it took ages to create and this waterfall braid is the perfect example of easy elegance.

Similar to the previous style, instead of choosing a waterfall braid, a fishtail is a great way to pull hair half-up in an extremely glamorous way.

This style is the epitome of simple beauty. Whether you’d like to leave your hair curly or straight, placing it up into a simple knot looks stunning.

Add a little height to your hairdo by teasing the crown and giving your half-up a little poof. Allow a few face-framing pieces to fall out for a more undone look.

For a princess-style look, part hair in the middle, but incorporate an inverted French braid on each side. Feel free to keep it messy — the best part is that you can’t go wrong no matter how you style it!

This simple, beautiful style that’s half rolled, half braided is a great option for a wedding that looks more intricate than it really is.

Glam waves pinned back with an accessory give a nod to retro-chic. For a more half-up look, pull one side of your hair over to about the middle of the nape of your neck and pin in place.