The Best Wedding Hairstyle Inspo If You Want to Wear It Down

On your wedding day, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you need to wear your hair in some fancy updo or intricate low-bun to match the formality of the occasion. But that’s not true: If you usually wear your hair down, why make a major change on the one day you’ll be photographed the most?

Still, wearing your hair down doesn’t need to be a wash-and-go situation. There are myriad ways to keep your look from veering into boring, everyday territory: If you have naturally wavy hair, you could play with your texture and opt for a retro finger wave, and curly girls can play with their natural volume. Or if your strands are straight, you can top a wispy style off with a chic hair accessory in place of a veil. Maybe you’d want to tease your hair at the crown for a zhoosh ‘d up version of your everyday look. Ahead, 23 wedding hairstyle ideas if you want to wear your hair down.